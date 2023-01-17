Wet weather returns today, stays in forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be plenty of opportunities for wet weather over the next week as the pattern turns active. The good news is that doesn’t translate to multiple episodes of thunderstorms and severe weather.

Most of our rain chances should be free of severe weather. The first rain chance comes today as light to moderate rain showers are moving in from the northwest this morning. These showers will be around through much of today.

Rain showers are likely through much of today. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t rain all day long, and it won’t rain everywhere. However, most of us should see a few to several hours worth of rain. No severe weather or even thunderstorms are expected today. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a breezy wind of 10-20 mph.

A lull in the rain will occur tonight as areas of dense fog settle in. Expect a foggy commute in spots tomorrow morning ahead of more scattered showers for tomorrow afternoon. Coverage should remain at or below 50%. Temperatures will again be warm in the lower 70s even with plenty of cloud cover.

It will be breezy today, tomorrow and Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

A relatively strong cold front will then push through the state on Thursday. This should send a quick-moving line of rain and embedded thunderstorms through Central and South Alabama late tomorrow night into early Thursday. Unlike last week’s system, this one shouldn’t produce much in the way of severe weather. A couple of strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out though if the line can remain robust as it heads into Alabama.

After highs in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon, much cooler air pushes in for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s on Friday, the upper 50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday.

Friday will be a rare entirely dry day before more wet weather for the weekend. The weekend actually looks pretty wet at this point. A system will move northward from the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night and Saturday, bringing plenty of moisture with it.

A rainy 7-day forecast is in the cards with plenty of temperature fluctuations. (WSFA 12 News)

The result for us will be a good amount of rain between Saturday morning and Sunday evening. It’s possible that most of that window ends up rather rainy. The question is whether or not enough warmth and humidity get pulled into Alabama with this system. That will be the difference between plain rain and a chance of strong thunderstorms on Sunday.

Right now we are leaving severe weather out of the forecast. This will be something to watch closely over the coming days as we hope to get better agreement among forecast models.

Another brief lull in the rain should arrive as next week kicks off. Then more rain chances arrive starting as early as Tuesday morning. It’s just that kind of active pattern right now across the Southeast!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.