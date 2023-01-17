Woman who witnessed Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination troubled by modern civil rights landscape

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -- People from all walks of life and races took part in activities honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday (Jan. 16). Among them was a woman who saw the civil rights icon felled by an assassin’s bullet while she was a college student.

Clara Ester, who now lives in Alabama, was the guest speaker at a special commemoration at the Regular Baptist Church in Gretna on the federal MLK holiday.

Ester recounted the fateful day of April 4, 1968, when King visited Memphis to support striking sanitation workers and was staying at the Lorraine Motel.

“I’m (then) a junior in college -- very active with the sanitation strike,” Ester said. “My pastor James Lawson was the father of non-violence (and) he brought King back to Memphis.

“We had gone to the motel because James Orange indicated Dr. King had had catfish there that morning. And it was off the edge how he bragged about it and he said, ‘I’m treating everybody to catfish.’ ... We get there, parked, get out. He’s coming out of his room and I freeze. And I’m looking up at him and he’s chatting and joking around.”

Suddenly, gunfire rang out.

“Then, wham. The bullet hits and he’s lifted up and thrown back,” she said. “Seconds later, I’m bending over him, trying to get a pulse. I’m unbuckling his belt, because his chest is not moving. And gradually, you see movement, and you know he’s still alive. But I couldn’t get a wrist pressure reading -- not a nurse, but panicking. He’s in a pool of blood and (I) say, ‘Get towels,’ so we could get pressure on the wound.”

She said she made way for someone else to get near King.

“I get up to move for this young man that we thought was a friend, but he was an undercover officer. And he is the one kneeling over Dr. King, looking up, and he has his hand on his neck holding a wad of towels.”

Ester says she left the balcony upon hearing sirens of approaching emergency vehicles.

“It was like we knew we were going to be in the way,” Ester said. “They need to get him to a hospital. He laid there with his eyes open and, like I said, he was in a very happy, jovial mood. (He) had a beautiful smile on his face, eyes open, looking up. And all I could think of (was), ‘I won’t get there with you.’”

Earlier Monday in New Orleans, the annual wreath-laying ceremony was held at the MLK monument on South Claiborne Avenue.

And at the New Zion Baptist Church, a special service was held in honor of King’s life and work to end racial inequality. It was at New Zion that King and Dr. A.L. Davis and others formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), a civil rights organization.

“Public opinion was negative at that time. There were so many obstacles and hurdles for him to be and to overcome,” said Pastor C.S. Gordon, who led Monday’s service at New Zion.

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond also took part in the service, and Congressman Troy Carter (D-La.) delivered the keynote address.

“He didn’t just go to the places that were cool and comfortable,” Carter said. “He went to places where it was rough and tough. He went to see those garbage men who were striking. You know, the day before he met his assassin’s bullet, he said, ‘I may not get there with you. I’ve seen the promised land, see we can’t be afraid. We can’t be afraid.’”

Ester said it is important that the progress for which King and other civil rights leaders fought not be eroded more than 50 years later.

“We were comfortable with affirmative action,” she said. “We were comfortable with doors starting to open. And I think we thought the battle had ended. But that war was still going on. And not only was it going on, but it was building and you cannot erase hate. Hate continued to grow, and we end up in a time where it’s OK to say KKK can be good and bad people.”

And on the Black-on-Black crime affecting many communities, Ester said she believes gentrification is partly to blame.

“They take us from an infrastructure of neighbors and the village,” she said. “I serve in a community where young people that would fight and cuss and do all sorts of stuff still had respect for the little old lady on the corner.”

And Ester is concerned that schools are becoming segregated again.

“High schools that are all Black, middle schools that are all Black, elementary schools that are all Black -- we fought to change that,” she said. “And now, we’re back in the same place.

“We’re dealing with voters’ rights again. People died. Why are we even discussing that? Why is the Supreme Court even having discussion around the Voting Rights Act?”

