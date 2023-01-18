Advertise
Auburn wheel supplier laying off 200+ employees

((Source: WTVM))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn wheel supplier is in the process of laying off hundreds of employees.

The Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List indicates Wheel Pros will begin letting go 224 employees on March 7. The layoffs were reported last week.

The aftermarket wheel manufacturer, located in Auburn Technology Park North on Veterans Boulevard, acquired the assets of the Borbet manufacturing facility in 2020. During that time, the company said the expansion would create around 300 jobs.

Colorado-based Wheel Pros, which also sells performance tires and accessories, has another U.S. manufacturing facility in York, S.C.

The company has not released a statement on the layoffs.

