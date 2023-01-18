Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Church, volunteers help those in need as Selma recovers from tornado

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A church in Selma is making sure no one affected by last week’s tornado goes without.

Temple Gate Seventh Day Adventist Church has donated clothes, shoes and supplies for anyone in need. The pastor, Thea Wilson, said they’ve also been able to serve meals and food to almost 500 people.

“We are very intentional about praying with them and reminding them that there is hope in Jesus Christ. He will see us through this storm,” said Wilson.

Wilson said they are in need of diapers, feminine products and plastic construction bags. Anyone who would like to help may call her at 205-399-1212.

A group of friends from Dallas County is also helping those in need. Dorell Twilley and her friends parked under a gas station on Broad Street, where they started cooking and serving meals.

“We saw the destruction, and I said,’Oh my God.’ We had to do something,” said Twilley.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Brewbaker Motors has sold been sold to SONS Automotive.
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
File - The exterior of a Texas Roadhouse location.
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

Latest News

Brandon Taylor is charged with murder.
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
Church, volunteers help those in need as Selma recovers from tornado
Church, volunteers help those in need as Selma recovers from tornado
Montgomery City Council delays vote over ARPA funds
Montgomery City Council delays vote over ARPA funds
In September, nearly 200 Alabama inmates were granted parole.
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low