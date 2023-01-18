Advertise
Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football

Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University as their fifth head coach in the program's modern history.
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University as...
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history.(Waldorf University Athletics)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan native has been hired on as head coach of a college football program in Iowa.

Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history.

At 26, Paramore is the youngest head coach in all of college football, with that honor previously being held by current UT-Permian Basin (D-II) head coach Kris McCullough.

Paramore becomes head coach of the Warriors after spending the 2022 season as offensive coordinator for the program. He also served one season as cornerbacks and special teams coach for the Faulkner University Eagles (NAIA) and three seasons as wide receivers and special teams coordinator for the Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lions (NCCAA).

His tenure at SAGU culminated with the Lions securing a 31-14 victory over Sterling College in the 2021 NCCAA Victory Bowl.

“I am excited and blessed to have the opportunity to be the next football coach at Waldorf University,” Paramore said. “Waldorf is a very special place. My wife Yadira and I love this community and cannot wait to continue to serve our student-athletes. Our football program has an excellent foundation and we look forward to continuing to build upon it in the years to come. We look forward to seeing everyone at Bolstorff Field this fall. Go Warriors!”

“I am eager to begin a new chapter in the proud history of Waldorf Football under Coach Paramore,” said Waldorf Director of Athletics Chad Gassman. “Chase brings a level of professionalism, expertise, and enthusiasm that is contagious on campus and exciting for our young men. He earned the opportunity to become a head college football coach, and we are glad that will happen here at Waldorf.”

Paramore will make his head coaching debut when the Warriors take on Briar Cliff on August 26.

