Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a Fort Rucker soldier arrested and charged with murder in connection with the January 10 death of another solider has been released.

According to information from the Fort Rucker public affairs office, 21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. was placed into custody and will remain so by order of a military magistrate following a pretrial confinement hearing.

Jones’ arrest came after 21-year-old Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu was killed in what was described as a squabble on the military post turned violent between himself and Jones.

Officials at the time announced an arrest was made, but Jones’ identity was not released until Wednesday.

Jones and Latifu were Advanced Individual Training Soldiers attending the Army Air Traffic Control Operator course at Fort Rucker, according to officials.

The case is expected to proceed under the Uniform Code of Military Justice in accordance with the Manual for Courts-Martial.

