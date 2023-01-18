Advertise
Major delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly after crash

A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly is causing major delays for morning commuters.
A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly is causing major delays for morning commuters.(KTTC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly is causing major delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 8 a.m. near Exit 11, the Chantilly exit. The crash is blocking multiple lanes.

Currently, the Montgomery County area is under a fog advisory. Motorists may experience visibility issues. If you are traveling in this direction, slow down and expect delays.

Details about the crash have not been released.

