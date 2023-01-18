Montgomery Catholic wide receiver shares his love for music

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic wide receiver Luke Harkless has appeared on Friday Night Football Fever plenty of times during the 2022 season. On the football field, the senior described himself as a “leader, playmaker, electrifying.” He’s no stranger to scoring touchdowns, He’s second all-time in most pass receptions for touchdowns in a single season.

“It’s been natural. I’ve been running touchdowns for a minute so it comes natural now,” he said.

The Troy commit scored six points in the end zone 29 times this past season, but Harkless also spends time tuning up something else – with six strings.

“I’ve been singing all my life. My mom used to sing. I picked up my first guitar at the age of probably 12,” Harkless said.

“I feel like country music tells a story. You can tell your story in a song. I know all songs are probably like that, but country is, like with me, I can be who I am and sing at the same time,” he said.

Listening to country music growing up, Harkless started writing his own music and lyrics at age 15. That passion turned into his first single that dropped in December 2022. The song was “Cowboy Like Me.”

“I think that Saturday morning when it dropped I was like ‘Dang, my song’s on Spotify and Apple Music,” he said.

Harkless plans to have that feeling again when he gets to college. He plans to keep making music and hopes to inspire others as well.

“You don’t have to meet the stereotypes of everybody else. You don’t have to be like everybody else. If this is something you like, do it and enjoy it, and I think that me stepping out doing that can influence other people,” he said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.