Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County

By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed.

The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.

As a result of the accident, a portion of the roadway is blocked for an undetermined amount of time, as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating the cause of the wreck.

Additional details and updates are expected to come. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area at this time and to potentially find alternative routes.

