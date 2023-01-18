New Trail Connects Schools and Parks in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new trail has opened in Montgomery as part of Mayor Reed’s vision to enhance quality of life.

The Young Meadow Park Trail is a new section of multi-use path that has been recently completed by the City of Montgomery’s Public Works team in partnership with River Region Trails.

The Young Meadows Parks Trail is said to be part of a more extensive system of trails and parks that will eventually weave through neighborhoods throughout Montgomery. On the trail, people will see new sidewalks on Bell Road, new bike lanes on Young Meadows Road and a new section of multi-use pedestrian paths on Vaughn Road. This creates a path connecting the Brewbaker school campuses on the south end to Woodmere Park on the north.

Ida Bell Young Park and Blount Cultural Park are core components of the route. The city stated that while the initial focus was on safely connecting the many residents along Young Meadows Road to the nearby parks, this trail also provides a secondary benefit of calming traffic on Young Meadows Road and Blount Cultural Park.

The trail can be accessed in many places along the route, but parking is recommended at Ida Bell Young Park or Bark Park inside Blount Cultural Park.

