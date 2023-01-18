Rain and a few storms headline the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before we get to the multiple rain chances over the next week, there is some dense fog out there this morning to discuss. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for everyone until the mid-morning hours as visibilities are under one mile in most locations.

Very poor visibility will be found across Alabama this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Once this lifts by 10 a.m. it will be a mostly cloudy, breezy and warm day. Highs will soar into the 70s again with some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two this afternoon. Coverage of rain today will be around 50% at the most.

There will be plenty of additional opportunities as well for wet weather over the next week as the pattern remains active. The good news is that doesn’t translate to multiple episodes of thunderstorms and severe weather. Most of our rain chances should be free of severe weather.

A cold front sends a weakening line of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm across the area late tonight into tomorrow morning. (WSFA 12 News)

A relatively strong cold front will push across the state tomorrow. This will send a quick-moving line of rain and embedded thunderstorms through Central and South Alabama late tonight into tomorrow morning. Unlike last week’s system, this one shouldn’t produce much in the way of severe weather. However, a strong storm can’t totally be ruled out west of I-65.

After highs in the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon, much cooler air pushes in for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s on Friday, the upper 50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday. Friday will be a rare entirely dry day before more wet weather for the weekend.

Rain is likely this weekend, especially late Saturday through Sunday afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

A system will move northward from the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, bringing plenty of moisture with it. The result for us will be a good amount of rain between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. It’s possible that most of that window ends up rather rainy.

We are continuing to leave severe weather out of the forecast. It should be plain rain with perhaps a thunderstorm mixed in on Sunday. And despite the soaking rainfall, we are not anticipating flooding to be a problem in Alabama.

Temperatures will cool off heading into the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Another brief lull in the rain will arrive as next week kicks off. Then another rain chance arrives Monday night and Tuesday with yet another storm system. This one also looks like mostly just rain and a few thunderstorms as opposed to a big severe weather event. We will have to watch it though because things could certainly change.

