Selma church, neighbors helping those in need following tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A church in Selma is making sure no one affected by last week’s tornado goes without.

Temple Gate Seventh Day Adventist Church has donated clothes, shoes and supplies for anyone in need. The pastor, Thea Wilson, said they’ve also been able to serve meals and food to almost 500 people.

“We are very intentional about praying with them and reminding them that there is hope in Jesus Christ. He will see us through this storm,” said Wilson.

Wilson said they are in need of diapers, feminine products and plastic construction bags. Anyone who would like to help may call her at 205-399-1212.

A group of friends from Dallas County is also helping those in need. Dorell Twilley and her friends parked under a gas station on Broad Street, where they started cooking and serving meals.

“We saw the destruction, and I said,’Oh my God.’ We had to do something,” said Twilley.

