Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado.

Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown. Neither was home when the severe weather hit, but what was left afterward shook them to the core.

“I mean I was devastated,” said Hodby, who said the neighbors’ houses were all “gone” too.

Hodby already survived Hurricane Katrina when he lived in Louisiana. He said going through this now was just too much.

“I had to put it in the back of my mind, but it’s stuff you never forget,” he said.

Another thing the two say they won’t forget is the help they’ve received from Team Rubicon and volunteers from all over.

While it’s hard for a homeowner to face such devastation, it’s hard on volunteers too.

“You have to have a little bit of thick skin. Otherwise it’ll probably rock you,” said Team Rubicon volunteer Alice Tucker-Johnson

Another issue homeowners face during this time are panhandlers approaching them.

“You’re going to get stuff like that from time to time,” said Tucker-Johnson.

While they clear up debris, they are also comforting those affected.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.