Winn-Dixie gifts $100K and groceries to Selma’s tornado recovery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Winn-Dixie is helping out in a big way to support tornado recovery efforts in Selma and the surrounding areas.

The grocer on Wednesday presented a $100,000 check that will benefit the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s disaster relief fund. The company said it also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank.

“At Winn-Dixie, we are committed to supporting the communities we serve in every way possible,” said Lynn Rushing, Winn-Dixie regional vice president. “As a community, we are stronger together and we are proud to partner with local organizations to support our Selma neighbors during this difficult time.”

Winn-Dixie officials say the Selma location sustained a considerable amount of damage in last week’s tornado. The store and pharmacy have since reopened.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.