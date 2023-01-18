Advertise
Winn-Dixie gifts $100K and groceries to Selma’s tornado recovery

Winn-Dixie donated $100,000 and $15,000 in groceries to support Selma's tornado recovery efforts.
Winn-Dixie donated $100,000 and $15,000 in groceries to support Selma's tornado recovery efforts.(Source: Winn-Dixie)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Winn-Dixie is helping out in a big way to support tornado recovery efforts in Selma and the surrounding areas.

The grocer on Wednesday presented a $100,000 check that will benefit the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s disaster relief fund. The company said it also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank.

“At Winn-Dixie, we are committed to supporting the communities we serve in every way possible,” said Lynn Rushing, Winn-Dixie regional vice president. “As a community, we are stronger together and we are proud to partner with local organizations to support our Selma neighbors during this difficult time.”

Winn-Dixie officials say the Selma location sustained a considerable amount of damage in last week’s tornado. The store and pharmacy have since reopened.

