Autauga EMA urges storm victims to register with FEMA

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parts of the Old Kingston community in Autauga County are unrecognizable.

Flora Brown grew up in the area and stressed that residents really need a helping hand.

“I just really want everybody to please help out with donations,” Brown said.

Those local dollars can aid in storm relief efforts, but some residents may be surprised to hear they qualify for federal dollars.

Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett has been handing out flyers urging people to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure all of our residents know that we’ve been declared, and so they need to get on with FEMA and register,” Baggett said. “They’ve got 60 days to get registered.”

He encouraged everyone affected by the storm, regardless of insurance status, to register.

“So, if there is assistance available for you, they can provide that,” he said.

The EMA reports that government assistance could look like more minor things, such as emergency food and clothing, or more substantial aid, such as shelter, housing assistance, or low-interest loans.

It is dependent on a storm victim’s situation.

“What you may receive, your neighbor may receive something different, just by all the variances that may be in there,” Baggett said.

If people have insurance, but it does not cover all their disaster expenses, they may be eligible for this federal assistance.

Individuals should take photos to document the damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

The EMA director wants the community to make this a priority. He said Individuals without power or internet should visit a public library to get registered.

To contact FEMA, people should call 1-800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

