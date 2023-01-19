Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Body of missing Pa. mother found after 2 week search

Authorities have not said if any arrests were made nor revealed how the woman died. (WPVI, MONTGOMERY COUNTY PROSECUTOR, FAMILY OF JENNIFER BROWN, CNN)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The body of a missing Pennsylvania mother has been found just over two weeks after she was last seen.

It’s the outcome everyone feared in the disappearance of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown. She was last seen Jan. 3, and an investigation into her whereabouts began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from his bus stop the following day.

Officials uncovered Brown’s body Wednesday afternoon behind an industrial complex in Royersford.

The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son...
The search for 43-year-old Jennifer Brown began after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from his bus stop on Jan. 4. Two weeks later, police found her body.(Source: Family photos, WPVI via CNN)

“Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown,” said Montgomery County District Attorney R. Kevin Steele. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Miss Brown’s family and friends at this time.”

Police haven’t said what led them to this location, nor have they announced any information about a suspect.

Brown was last seen at her Royersford home. Police say her car was left parked outside the home. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were all left behind, as well.

Those who knew Brown at the scene where her body was found are relieved this chapter of the investigation is over, but they want justice moving forward.

“She was a great mother, and we all know her as that in the community, everyone, every single person in there. And we just hope that they find her and bring peace to her family,” said Brown’s neighbor, Billy Jo Salkowski.

Authorities have not said if any arrests were made nor revealed how Brown died.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brewbaker Motors has sold been sold to SONS Automotive.
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Brandon Taylor is charged with murder.
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman

Latest News

Authorities have not said if any arrests were made nor revealed how the woman died.
Body of mom missing for 2 weeks found behind Pa. building
The incident happened while San Francisco was dealing with torrential rains.
Battery charge for man who sprayed homeless woman with hose
Blinds and ceiling tiles were scattered across a classroom at the Selma School of Discovery
Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage
Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett has been handing out FEMA flyers.
Autauga EMA urges storm victims to register with FEMA