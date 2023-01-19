Advertise
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent Darius Miles.(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New attorneys retained by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles have released a statement on his behalf.

Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now represent him.

Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were arrested and charged with capital murder after 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed Sunday morning, January 15 near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

New court documents released Tuesday stated that Miles aided and abetted Davis in Harris’ shooting death.

Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder:

The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.

See video of Miles and Davis being loaded into a vehicle in Tuscaloosa:

Miles and Davis are currently being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman.(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)

Mary Turner says Miles was unaware of a previous statement being issued on his behalf.

The law firm released this statement:

