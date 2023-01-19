Advertise
Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash is blocking the right shoulder at this time.

Motorists traveling in this direction should slow down and expect delays.

