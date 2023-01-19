Dry and warm afternoon today, turns cooler Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front pushed through the area early this morning, allowing a line of rain to travel across central and south Alabama; thankfully, those showers are gone and none of them where severe. As of late morning our sky has already started to shed some cloud cover... almost everyone will begin to turn mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the 70s by later on this afternoon.

Today will be the last time we see 70s for quite some time; there are no indications of temperatures reaching 70 degrees for the next 10-14 days.

The pattern actually looks cooler once we get into next week.

What there are indications of are more rain chances courtesy of an active pattern across the United States. It won’t rain tonight or tomorrow, but wet weather will return this weekend. Saturday, Saturday night and much of Sunday will be rainy. The rainiest period will likely be Saturday evening and night. A few thunderstorms could mix in, but there will be no severe weather.

Rain is likely this weekend and again early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be cooler with the clouds and rain this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to middle 50s. On Sunday we will be back up around 60 degrees with some drier conditions for the second half of the day.

Monday will be a dry day before yet another round of rain arrives in Alabama...

Monday night through Tuesday night will feature another area of low pressure and high chance of rain for everyone. This system should again only produce plain rain without any risk of strong or severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be much cooler starting Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Once that clears it does appear as though the pattern relaxes a bit. Dry weather is looking probable from Wednesday through the end of next week. It will be cooler with highs next week generally in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

