Long-time Vikings fan celebrates 103rd birthday with one of favorite players

Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.
Isabelle Montgomery has been a Vikings fan since the franchise began in 1961.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – Long-time Minnesota Vikings fan Isabelle Montgomery celebrated her 103rd birthday on the same day the team was edged out of the playoffs by the New York Giants.

She’ll have to wait until next year – something she’s been saying since the franchise kicked off in Minneapolis in 1961.

Still, she had a special celebration as she was visited by one of her favorite Vikings players, quarterback Tommy Kramer.

Kramer joins Fran Tarkenton and Ahmad Rashad as her all-time favorites to ever wear the purple and gold.

Although she remains a patient and loyal fan, she still wants a Super Bowl under her belt “before I go up there – or down there.”

As a long-time fan of the franchise, she feels like she has already done her time in purgatory.

