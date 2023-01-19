Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today.

The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Class 2022-B (Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as Guest Speakers for the occasion.

The 13 went through 22 weeks of training in what is considered one of the “most grueling and intense Fire Training Academies around.” The initial class course centered on 12 weeks of EMT Basic National Registry training, with the remaining weeks dedicated to Fire Suppression courses.

