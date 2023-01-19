Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma School of Discovery, housed in the old Knox Elementary building, received major damage from the Jan. 12 storms.

It was the only Selma City Schools campus that was damaged from the storms.

Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said there were at least 150 students inside the building when the storm knocked down trees, forced tiles out the ceilings and blew out signs.

“I am so thankful for the courageous efforts of our employees, our leadership,” Byrd said. “They made sure that our students, that they were well-protected. They were able to get them out of harm’s way.”

Byrd said the constant safety drills have played a major role in the schools not having any fatalities or injuries as a result of the storms, saying it “paid off” for students.

Repairs to the schools are underway in hopes for a swift return back to normal operations by the end of the year.

The superintendent added that Selma High School is serving as a shelter for families in need.

Selma City Schools plans to have students return to school on Monday.

