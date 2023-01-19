Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes

Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took...
Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts.

Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt.

“This church has been feeding people every day since the storm has hit roughly and on average, 500 people a day,” said Stewart.

Stewart and Representative Prince Chestnut have been serving their districts from outside the statehouse.

“We’re just not the guys that get in suits and ties and, you know, and argue, debate and make decisions,” said Chestnut.

Chestnut represents Dallas and Perry counties. He had property damaged from tornadoes.

“We’re also people who get down on the ground level and help people who are in need,” he said.

Selma residents say they need physical help.

“I’m almost 70 years old, and I’ve been working like a 15-year-old man ever since this happened cutting trees, hauling bushes, but I gotta do what I gotta do,” said Deborah Hatcher.

“The National Baptist Association has been involved with debris removal, and that’s going to be key,” said Stewart. “Donation of shovels, heavy duty rakes, work gloves.”

Chestnut has a financial plan he wants to bring to other lawmakers to help Selma rebuild.

“Our state came together; it was able to help enterprise. I know, they particularly got a state-of-the-art school built in the aftermath of a really dangerous storm. And so I’m hoping that we can do something like that here,” he said.

Communities like Selma will continue to recover long after the cameras leave, but lawmakers tell say they will continue to help.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
Brandon Taylor is charged with murder.
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons

Latest News

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B rocket
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged