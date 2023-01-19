Volunteer firefighters needed across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Across the state, departments are desperate for volunteer firefighters.

According to recent reports, many volunteer departments are operating with too few people. About half of Alabama’s volunteer firefighters are in their 50s, their 60s, and their 70s, some of them even older than that. So, there’s a real need for a younger generation of volunteer firefighters to step up.

In Pike Road, the department seeks new recruits to help further its mission.

Pike Road Fire Chief Matt Missildine said volunteer firefighters play an important role in keeping people safe.

“The Alabama Association of Volunteer Fire Departments actually tells us that nearly every single one of the nearly 1000 volunteer fire departments across the state needs help right now,” Missildine said. “So yes, the need is desperate and it’s critical.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, you must be at least 18 years old, have a current driver’s license and have not been charged with a felony.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.