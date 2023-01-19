Woman killed in crash involving deer near Reeltown

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Tallapoosa County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Phebe Foy, 48, was killed when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 120, about a mile east of Reeltown.

No further details about the crash were released as troopers continue to investigate.

