Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman killed in crash involving deer near Reeltown

(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Tallapoosa County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Phebe Foy, 48, was killed when the 2014 Honda Accord she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 120, about a mile east of Reeltown.

No further details about the crash were released as troopers continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
Brandon Taylor is charged with murder.
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Hwy. 40 near Marbury
January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
Across the state, departments are desperate for volunteer firefighters.
Volunteer firefighters needed across Alabama