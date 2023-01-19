Advertise
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting.

According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

