2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

