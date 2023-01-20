Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A 21-year-old who was heading home after a party found herself in jail instead.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Iowa State Patrol said they clocked a vehicle driving 103 mph in a 65-mph zone on Highway 218 in Black Hawk County.

The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of .421, which is five times more than the legal limit in Iowa of .08.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a BAC of .3 to .4 is likely to produce alcohol poisoning, a life-threatening condition. A BAC over .4 is potentially fatal and likely to produce coma or death from respiratory arrest.

State patrol said the driver committed several other violations and was taken to jail. She was not publicly identified, and it was unclear if she needed medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement

Latest News

Workers covered much of the Los Angeles Convention Center floor with more than 14,000 square...
Pizza Hut may have set a new world record for the largest pizza
Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
Mountain Dew releases limited-edition Baja Blast hot sauce
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks