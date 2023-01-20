Cooler temperatures here to stay with more rain ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hopefully you enjoyed the 70s yesterday because there are no indications of temperatures reaching 70 degrees for at least the next 10 days. The pattern actually looks cooler than normal starting this weekend.

Today will end up being the only day with above average temperatures. Highs will barely eclipse 60 degrees this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Total rain this weekend will likely be 1-2" with no flooding threat. (WSFA 12 News)

The upcoming cooler weather won’t put an end to the active pattern we have been experiencing. There will be plenty of rainfall over the next 5 days. It starts this weekend with a soaking rain for everyone.

The rainiest period will likely be tomorrow afternoon through Sunday afternoon. A few thunderstorms could mix in, but there will be no severe weather unless you are down near Dothan. There will be some breaks in the rain without question. We would expect more time spent with rain falling than time spent with dry conditions.

By the time we get to sunset Sunday it’s likely everyone will have picked up 1-2″ of rainfall. No flooding will happen as the ground is not overly saturated at this time.

It will be much cooler over the next week as highs stay at or below 60 degrees. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be cooler with the clouds and rain. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 50s. On Sunday we will be in the upper 50s. The average high temperature for this time of year is right at 60 degrees in Montgomery.

Monday will be a dry day before yet another round of rain arrives in Alabama. Tuesday and Tuesday night will feature another area of low pressure and high chance of rain for everyone. This system will need to be watched very closely as enough warmth and moisture could certainly get pulled northward from the Gulf of Mexico to supply us with strong and severe thunderstorms.

Rain chances are elevated Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area in a risk for severe thunderstorms. With it being several days out, this is a significant addition to the forecast.

Once that system clears it does appear as though the pattern relaxes a bit. Dry weather is looking probable from Wednesday afternoon through the end of next week. It will be cool with highs in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Some freezing nights are likely once we get to the second half of next week!

