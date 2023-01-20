Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple people were arrested recently after an operation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The details below were in a press release from the agency:

Eight suspects were arrested following a recent operation conducted by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The following suspects are facing charges in relation to the recent operation:

• Joe Oliver German, 48, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Demetrice Quintell Doss, 34, was charged with soliciting prostitution and first-degree possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $8,500.

• Shontrey Markeith Spencer, 27, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Earlethus Cadarius Blackmon, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Manoah Jerah Williams Tippett, 37, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Gary Leon Harris, 43, was arrested for soliciting prostitution, first-degree possession of marijuana, tax stamp required and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond was set at $31,000.

• Maurice Rayshaun Carr, 41, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

• Ricky Alan Cavanaugh, 63, was charged with first-degree human trafficking. Bond was set at $60,000.

Additionally, the following suspects have been charged in relation to a separate investigation involving an underage victim. The investigation began in May, with the arrests over the last several months:

• Ryan Desean Wilder, 29, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Frank White III, 51, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Keeric Keshawn Wills, 26, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Landon Avant Hagler, 30, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Timothy Ray Jordan, 60, was charged with soliciting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Andrew Wayne Price, 27, was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Donald Scott Johnson, 41, was charged by the Moundville Police Department with first-degree human trafficking. He was held with no bond under Aniah’s Law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement

Latest News

ALABAMA RECOVERING AFTER TORNADOS DESTROY HOMES.
FEMA assistance extended to additional counties following tornado outbreak
Wrongful death lawsuit against doctor
North Alabama oncologist being sued for wrongful death over woman’s fatal opioid overdose
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘Damage too significant to repair’: Saturn 1B rocket to be removed from Ardmore Welcome Center
Wetumpka Baptist Church commemorated the completion of their new building on the fourth...
Wetumpka church opens new chapel 4 years after tornado
Food for Thought 1/19
Food for Thought 1/19