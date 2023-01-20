National Healthy Weight Week promotes healthy lifestyle, eating habits

Advertise
The CDC also has some ideas, tools and tips for maintaining a healthy weight
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National Healthy Weight Week to reinforce healthy eating as a way of life instead of dieting to lose weight and promote discussion about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and weight.

National Healthy Weight Week has a few goals. It is about achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. It also provides tools to help establish healthy relationships with food, a positive body image, and approaches to improving healthy habits.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity affects more than 40% of American adults. Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. These are among the leading causes of preventable, premature death.

The CDC also has some ideas, tools and tips for maintaining a healthy weight on this website.

Down With the Pounds, a medical weight loss program in Montgomery is sharing some tips about how each person can know his healthy weight and how to get and maintain a healthy weight long term on Today in Alabama Friday morning.

