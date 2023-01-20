Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign falling on a car.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a woman has died and two others injured after a restaurant sign fell on their car.

According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, a Denny’s restaurant sign hit a car that was occupied by three people in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told WAVE that the wind appeared to knock the sign from its post before it struck the vehicle.

Authorities said three adults were inside the car when the sign fell, including a 72-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital but later died.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham said. “It’s certainly very windy and I’m certain that was a factor and involved in this.”

According to police, all of the occupants of the car needed to be extracted from the vehicle by first responders and taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release the condition of the other two victims or identify the woman killed in the incident.

Elizabethtown police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons

Latest News

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’
Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
A family is warning others after their old iPhone 4 exploded while it sat charging on their...
Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging
David Crosby performs onstage at a concert to defeat Prop. 32 at the Nokia Theatre on...
Singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81