Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado

Coosa County is still recovering one week after a tornado ripped through the area.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week.

The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family.

“The only houses that are left here in this little Rehobeth with community is mine, my grandson, and my daughter’s,” said Donna Brown.

While Brown’s home was spared, her heart is with her family members who are now left without a place to live.

“My husband’s uncle was in the trailer that was blown away, not uninjured but alive,” she added.

Another relative lost their home. Their 5-year-old is on a ventilator. They were able to salvage all of his medical equipment.

Despite the great loss, Donna says, they feel blessed.

“As devastated as our community is, God’s hedge of protection has been around this family — and just really showed them they might have lost material things, but these people that have pulled together and has gotten us through.”

Donna also shared a photo of relative Tracy and her dog, known as Black Dog.

Tracy’s home was destroyed. She was going through the remnants of her home, trying to salvage what she could when the dog started barking and scratching, eventually leading Tracy outside the home.

Not long afterward, the roof where she was standing collapsed. They feel like the dog protected her.

Since the storm hit, Donna Brown has worked to coordinate help.

“Right now, we they are needing cleanup crew, getting the trees off to their houses.”

Anyone who wishes to help the people of Coosa County should reach out to the Equality Fire Department or Rockford Baptist Church.

To help Donna Brown, call 256-496-3701.

