Smiths Station wrestling to compete in program’s first 7A Duals State Championship

Smiths Station wrestling to compete in first ever 7A Duals State Championship
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - This year’s Smiths Station wrestling team is making history. On Friday, the Panthers will compete in their first ever 7A Duals State Championship. A win over Huntsville would give Smiths Station its first ever wrestling title.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time as a school we won anything in a state championship... Now that we’re in it again and able to win one, it would be really big for not just the school but the community too,” said Smiths Station senior wrestler Robert Sanborn.

Please see the video player above for more information on the team’s historic run.

Good luck, Panthers!

