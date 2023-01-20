Troy falls in OT thriller to James Madison

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy Basketball’s first-ever matchup against James Madison was a thriller, but ultimately the Trojans fell 89-87 in overtime to the Dukes.

The Trojans went on a great run after a sluggish start and found themselves with an 11-point lead midway through the first half. They maintained the lead, and things were looking good heading into halftime with a 42-35 Trojan lead.

The Trojans continued to hold onto the lead throughout the second half until the final three and a half minutes when the Dukes came to life and began the comeback. With 42 seconds remaining on the clock, the Trojan lead was down to just three points.

Mezie Offurum secured a defensive rebound for James Madison in the final seconds of regulation. He went for the win with a three-point shot that was just off. He then collected his own rebound and buried a layup at the buzzer to tie things up at 74 points, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime carried all the same excitement we saw throughout the game, with both teams battling back and forth for the lead. The Trojans tied the game up with five seconds remaining in overtime. At that point, JMU’s coach called a timeout and drew up a play that set up Vado Morse with an opportunity to win it for the Dukes. Morse took the ball down the court and threw up a shot outside the paint that fell in for a Dukes victory.

With their second loss at home, the Trojans (12-8, 4-3 SBC) fall out of first place in the Sun Belt Conference, while the Dukes (13-7, 4-3 SBC) rise to a three-way tie for second after two straight wins.

Four players scored double figures for Troy, with Aamer Muhammad on top with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Christyon Eugene (15), Kieffer Punter (16), and Christian Turner (12) all joined in to combine for 60-of-87 points for the Trojans.

Next up for the Trojans is a Saturday matchup at Trojan Arena with ULM at 4 p.m.

