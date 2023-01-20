Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting.

Police said 64-year-old Stephanie Stone, of Montgomery, was found with a fatal gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, which is near Zelda Road.

Authorities say further details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department 334-625-2831 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or their secret witness line at 334-625-4000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka

Latest News

Relief teams from the Autauga Baptist Association have been helping those affected by the...
Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado
Coosa County is still recovering one week after a tornado ripped through the area.
Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado
SNAP replacement benefits offered in counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns