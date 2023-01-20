Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting.

Police said 64-year-old Stephanie Stone, of Montgomery, was found with a fatal gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, which is near Zelda Road.

Authorities say further details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Police Department 334-625-2831 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or their secret witness line at 334-625-4000.

