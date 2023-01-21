BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl and a 31-year-old father were both shot Friday evening at a motel in the western part of the city, according to officials from the Birmingham Police Department and Birmingham Fire & Rescue.

Police and Fire & Rescue officials say they responded to the incident at the Sun Inn located at 1573 Bessemer Road around 6:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two victims in one of the motel rooms.

A 9-year-old girl was suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment and a BFRS official says she was in critical condition. Police say she suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old man, who police identified as the girl’s father, was suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. BFRS says he was taken to Princeton Hospital for treatment and he was in stable condition.

Police say their preliminary investigation suggests this may have been an attempted robbery.

No suspects are in custody, but they are investigating at the scene and hope to learn more about what happened.

“It’s very difficult to consistently have people who are injured, especially at someone else’s hand. A child, being so young, and having something like that happen to them. It’s very unfortunate,” said Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

