Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that Robin Durell Braswell, 31, had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this case. If you have any information, contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922

