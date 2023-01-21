Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

Coosa County Sheriff's Office
Coosa County Sheriff's Office(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that Robin Durell Braswell, 31, had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this case. If you have any information, contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
When Pookie White moved from dishwasher to cook, they had a small issue at the Hope Hull Waffle...
Alabama Waffle House serving up ‘sign-language special’

Latest News

BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot in west Birmingham
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
Selma tornado survivor picking up the pieces after storm
Selma tornado survivor picking up the pieces after storm
9-year-old girl and her father shot at B'ham motel
9-year-old girl and her father shot at B'ham motel
The Metropolitan United Methodist Church’s Beacon Center in Montgomery had cars lined up at...
Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims