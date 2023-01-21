Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After disaster strikes, it takes a village to get a community back on its feet, and so many are coming together to support those displaced by the EF-2 tornado that tore through Selma.

On Friday, the Central Alabama Veterans Affairs Health Care System donated food and toiletries to veterans at their outpatient clinic in Selma.

“It’s so overwhelming with joy to know that we can still meet the needs of our veterans to let them know we are still here,” said Tuscaloosa VA Volunteer Acting Chief Charmel Taylor.

Taylor said sometimes their clinics are a safe haven for veterans.

“It’s a safe haven for them, so the only place they know to go is their clinic, so we want to make sure that we were here to be available for them,” Taylor said.

The Metropolitan United Methodist Church’s Beacon Center in Montgomery had cars lined up at Selma First Baptist Church as they handed out pounds of food to those in need.

“If our brothers and sisters are hurting here in Selma, then we should be feeling that pain in Montgomery as well,” said Metropolitan United Methodist Church Pastor Richard Williams. “We’re just thankful today that we’ll be able to serve 300 plus households with fresh frozen meats, groceries, and dry goods.”

Pastor Williams has heard it’s been difficult for some residents to find food at grocery stores in the area.

“We heard earlier from a neighbor who shared with us that they would love to go to the grocery store, but every time they get there, all the items are all picked over, and so we’re thankful today that we’re going to be able to provide for those that are in line and that everyone’s going to be able to be served,” Williams said.

The Beacon Center will be serving meals at Selma First Baptist Church every first and third Friday of each month until Pastor Williams says the need has been fully met.

If you missed Central Alabama VA’s event today, call the Tuscaloosa VA at 205-554- 3550 or stop by the Selma Clinic at 206 Vaughn Memorial Drive.

The city is in need of non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers. Donations can be dropped off at the Dallas County Courthouse located at 105 Lauderdale St. in Selma. In addition, the Red Cross is stationed at Selma High School and is accepting donations as well.

Selma residents that have been impacted by the tornado can also pick up tarps, water, and electrolyte drinks at the courthouse.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.