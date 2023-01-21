Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
Explaining the charges in Darius Miles case
Lawyer explains why former Alabama basketball player is charged with capital murder
Tuscaloosa Attorney Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group now...
Darius Miles’ new attorneys release statement
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Gladys Knight coming to Wetumpka

Latest News

Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot in west Birmingham
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
The 2023 tax season might look a little different this year, experts say.
Taxpayers could experience ‘refund shock’ due to certain credit changes this year, expert says