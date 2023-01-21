Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Riverwalk Stadium to host ‘Throwing for Veterans’

Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Throwing for Veterans will hold an event at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium featuring Mr. 7000.

The fundraiser will be held on Monday, Feb. 20th, with the doors opening at noon. The event will feature Michael Moseley, aka Mr. 7000. Moseley will attempt to throw 15,000 pitches in less than 24 hours, breaking his own Guinness Book World Record for throwing live batting practice pitches.

Throwing for Veterans will take place at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery
Throwing for Veterans will take place at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery(SweetPeaHome.org)

The purpose of the event is to honor veterans. During the event, there will be a presentation about veteran suicide. Statistics show that approximately 44 veterans commit suicide every day, and the goal is to bring this problem to light.

Sweat Pea Home, the organization putting on this event, aims to inform veterans of local organizations that provide resources. This includes housing for homeless veterans, job training, as well as mental health services. They noted that these organizations would also receive proceeds from this event.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
When Pookie White moved from dishwasher to cook, they had a small issue at the Hope Hull Waffle...
Alabama Waffle House serving up ‘sign-language special’
Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

Latest News

Montgomery Zoo
Montgomery Zoo to hold ‘Coffee and Cougars’ event
Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
Coosa County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot in west Birmingham
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel