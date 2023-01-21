Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Woman, 64, shot and killed in Montgomery identified
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
When Pookie White moved from dishwasher to cook, they had a small issue at the Hope Hull Waffle...
Alabama Waffle House serving up ‘sign-language special’

Latest News

Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
Coosa County Sheriff's Office
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash