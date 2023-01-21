Tracking periods of rain and a few thunderstorms overnight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a cloudy, cool and wet Saturday across Central and South Alabama. Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue through Saturday night and into the morning hours on Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times overnight. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s under cloudy skies and breezy east winds.

Scattered to isolated pockets of rain remain in the forecast for Sunday. Cloudy skies persist and high temperatures will be right around 60 degrees. A few leftover showers are possible Sunday night, but the bulk of the system will exit the area by Sunday night. Cloudy skies remain and lows will hover in the 30s and 40s.

We are back to dry conditions for Monday. Sun and clouds are expected for the start of the week and afternoon highs will remain in the 50s and 60s. Calm conditions are in the forecast Monday night with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Our next system arrives in Alabama on Tuesday. Showers and a FIRST ALERT for storms are in the forecast as we progress into the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. A few storms could pack a punch, with gusty winds, heavy rain and the potential for tornadoes. Something we will watch closely with each forecast model run.

High temperatures will hover around 60 degrees Tuesday with lows in the 40s. Rain and storms remain in the forecast Tuesday night into the morning hours on Wednesday.

As of this typing, rain looks to exit by midday Wednesday and skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will lower into the lower 50s with Wednesday night lows dropping near freezing.

Thursday is looking dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s area wide. Lows will be back near freezing Thursday night with mainly clear conditions.

Friday is also looking dry but remaining cool. Afternoon highs will only warm into the 50s for the end of next week and overnight lows will again drop near freezing.

The weekend ahead is looking cool. Highs on Saturday will only warm into the 50s. Long range forecast models show that Saturday will be dry but rain looks to return as we move through the day next Sunday.

