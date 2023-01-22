Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one and killed another on Saturday night.

According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Troy Police Department responded to a call on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, whose identity has not been released. One victim was transported to Dothan for further treatment. The second victim died on the scene.

Officers took the suspect, whose identity has not been released, into custody at the scene.

This case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

