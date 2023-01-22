Advertise
Montgomery Police investigating Thursday evening homicide

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after the death of Andrew Russell, 37, of Montgomery.

According to police, on Thursday around 6:20 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Westview Drive regarding a subject shot. Authorities located Russell, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Russell was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831

