Montgomery Police investigating Thursday evening homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after the death of Andrew Russell, 37, of Montgomery.

According to police, on Thursday around 6:20 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Westview Drive regarding a subject shot. Authorities located Russell, who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Russell was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.