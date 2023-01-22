Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Officials: Body of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in New York State

The body of Evan Zeller was identified by New York State officials in January. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The body of a kayaker who went missing on Lake Erie late last year was found in New York State, according to officials.

The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake.

On Friday, New York officials confirmed that Zeller’s body was discovered near the shore in the town of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County, New York on Jan. 19. Zeller was officially identified on Jan. 20, according to WOIO.

The discovery of Zeller’s body comes after his kayak was found in Canada in December.

Authorities said Zeller’s kayak capsized on Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake. Two other kayakers with him were able to make it back to shore through the treacherous water, but Zeller was pushed out by the current.

Zeller’s body was found approximately 170 miles from Sheffield Lake in a town about an hour away from Buffalo.

Rescuers searched the water by air for several days trying to find Zeller back in November. They even used technology to try and locate his cell phone, the same phone he used to call for help when he fell in the water.

Zellar is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter, as well as other loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation
When Pookie White moved from dishwasher to cook, they had a small issue at the Hope Hull Waffle...
Alabama Waffle House serving up ‘sign-language special’

Latest News

An attendant holds programs as fans enter Graceland for a memorial service for Lisa Marie...
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ daughter
Bennington Avenue
BRPD: 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub in ‘targeted attack’
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California