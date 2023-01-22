Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Reports: Multiple people shot near Lunar New Year event in California

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Gray News) - Media reports, including one from the Los Angeles Times, indicate a shooting took place in the California city of Monterey Park.

The number of people shot is not known at this time. The Times cited internal police communciations in reporting some fatalities.

The shooting took place late Saturday near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, where tens of thousands had gathered to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Monterey Park is about eight miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
When Pookie White moved from dishwasher to cook, they had a small issue at the Hope Hull Waffle...
Alabama Waffle House serving up ‘sign-language special’
Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

Latest News

Ukrainian units are holding large scale drills to prepare for bigger battles to come.
Ukrainian forces prepare for possible Russian offensive
Dylan Gartenmayer, 21, was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him...
Diver rescued after being swept away by current
The 21-year-old was free diving by a reef in Key West when a strong current took him under the...
RAW: Family, friends celebrate as missing diver found alive
Officials say 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission...
Officials: Man arrested after house fire kills adult, 2 kids