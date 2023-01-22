Reports: Multiple people shot near Lunar New Year event in California

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Gray News) - Media reports, including one from the Los Angeles Times, indicate a shooting took place in the California city of Monterey Park.

The number of people shot is not known at this time. The Times cited internal police communciations in reporting some fatalities.

The shooting took place late Saturday near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, where tens of thousands had gathered to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Monterey Park is about eight miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

