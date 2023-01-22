Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

Police say the 11-month-old girl, who was abandoned in a hot car, was overheated and lethargic but made a full recovery. (TAMPA POLICE DEPT via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex.

Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa, Florida. The car was stolen with the baby still inside.

Officers found the car abandoned about 30 minutes later. It was about half a mile from the complex.

Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach the car. They quickly opened the door and gave the baby medical attention.

The little girl was eventually transported to a local hospital and reunited with her mother.

Police say the girl was overheated and lethargic but made a full recovery.

Medical personnel said the baby would likely have died if officers hadn’t found her when they did and given her first aid, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Four officers received the department’s life saving award Thursday for their quick actions. They are Officers Steven Zawacki, Martin Pollak, Anthony Hardesty and Landon Harsin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Shantana Jones led the Montgomery Police on a high speed pursuit Friday afternoon.
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
When Pookie White moved from dishwasher to cook, they had a small issue at the Hope Hull Waffle...
Alabama Waffle House serving up ‘sign-language special’
Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

Latest News

Police say the 11-month-old girl, who was abandoned in a hot car, was overheated and lethargic...
WATCH: Police jump into action to save baby after mom's car stolen
Police say the incident was supposed to be part of a murder-suicide pact.
Woman, 76, faces charges after shooting terminally ill husband, police say
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival
Ukrainian units are holding large scale drills to prepare for bigger battles to come.
Ukrainian forces prepare for possible Russian offensive