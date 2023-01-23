Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff

William Chase Johnson makes a court appearance. (Source: WSFA)
William Chase Johnson makes a court appearance. (Source: WSFA)(WTOK)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams in 2019 has filed a motion to have his trial moved.

According to court records, the motion, which was filed Sunday, is seeking to have William Chase Johnson’s trial moved due to extensive media coverage of the crime.

The motion states it would be “impossible to conduct a fair trial by an impartial and unbiased jury in this county” because of the widespread media coverage following Sheriff Williams’ death. The motion cites several instances in which various media outlets covered Sheriff Williams’ death, Johnson’s arrest and the subsequent court proceedings.

It also states the renaming of the court courthouse in Hayneville, which now bears the name of the slain sheriff, as a subsequent reason to move the trial.

“News reports have detailed that the Lowndes County Courthouse has been re-named for Sheriff Williams. (Def. Exs - 12, 20) This is of course, clearly visible to any potential juror that must enter the courthouse directly below the sign showing the new name,” the motion said.

The trial against Johnson was originally set to take place in 2022 but was moved to October 2023. A gag order has been placed on this case since Johnson’s indictment in 2021.

The fatal shooting happened in 2019 when Johnson was 19. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

Latest News

Rae Ann German was at work that day at Pine Level Elementary School. She was in the classroom...
Pine Level teacher recalls sheltering with students during tornado
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Saturday in Troy.
Man charged in deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
X-Golf manager J.W. Park, left, helps Ashley Moreno to check out at X-Golf indoor golf in...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes