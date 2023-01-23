Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Capitol riot was the culmination of weeks of preparation and a moment of triumph for the Oath Keepers, federal prosecutor Louis Manzo said Jan. 18, 2023, in closing arguments in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.

The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, comes weeks after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks.

They are some of the most serious cases brought so far in the sweeping Jan. 6 investigation, which continues to grow two years after the riot. The Justice Department has brought nearly 1,000 cases and the tally increases by the week.

Defense attorneys sought to downplay violent messages as mere bluster and said the Oath Keepers came to Washington to provide security at events before the riot. They seized on prosecutors’ lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to storm the Capitol before Jan. 6 and told jurors that the extremists who attacked the Capitol acted spontaneously like thousands of other rioters.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This green comet will pass through the predawn skies through early February.
Green comet to appear in night sky for first time in 50,000 years
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Jamorian Bell has been arrested for the murder of Stephanie Stone
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Multiple suspects arrested after West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force operation

Latest News

William Chase Johnson makes a court appearance. (Source: WSFA)
Change of venue sought in trial over slain Alabama sheriff
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: False Sense of Security
Rae Ann German was at work that day at Pine Level Elementary School. She was in the classroom...
Pine Level teacher recalls sheltering with students during tornado
Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a...
Man controlled illegal gambling facility while in prison, police say